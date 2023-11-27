South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greenville County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Greenville County, South Carolina is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greenville County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Travelers Rest High School at Southside High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Greenville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenville Tech Charter High School at Dixie High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Due West, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
