The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-2) battle the Elon Phoenix (3-3) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Schar Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Presbyterian vs. Elon Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina
  • TV: FloHoops

Presbyterian Stats Insights

  • The Blue Hose's 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Phoenix have given up to their opponents (47.7%).
  • Presbyterian is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.
  • The Blue Hose are the 179th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Phoenix sit at 293rd.
  • The Blue Hose score only 3.2 fewer points per game (77) than the Phoenix give up to opponents (80.2).
  • Presbyterian has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 80.2 points.

Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Presbyterian averaged 10.8 more points per game at home (68.6) than on the road (57.8).
  • The Blue Hose allowed 66 points per game at home last season, and 73.1 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Presbyterian sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.9 per game) than at home (6.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.2%) than at home (32.5%) as well.

Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Maine L 80-66 UNF Arena
11/18/2023 Northwestern State W 78-75 UNF Arena
11/22/2023 Tennessee Tech L 79-75 Templeton Physical Education Center
11/27/2023 @ Elon - Schar Center
12/2/2023 @ VMI - Cameron Hall
12/6/2023 Florida A&M - Templeton Physical Education Center

