The Elon Phoenix (3-3) take on the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Elon vs. Presbyterian matchup.

Presbyterian vs. Elon Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Presbyterian vs. Elon Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Presbyterian vs. Elon Betting Trends

Presbyterian has covered three times in six matchups with a spread this year.

The Blue Hose have covered the spread when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Elon has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Phoenix's five games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.