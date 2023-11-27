Monday's game between the Elon Phoenix (3-3) and the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-2) at Schar Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-75, with Elon coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 27.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Presbyterian vs. Elon Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Elon, North Carolina

Elon, North Carolina Venue: Schar Center

Presbyterian vs. Elon Score Prediction

Prediction: Elon 76, Presbyterian 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Presbyterian vs. Elon

Computer Predicted Spread: Elon (-1.2)

Elon (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 151.1

Elon's record against the spread this season is 3-2-0, and Presbyterian's is 3-3-0. The Phoenix have a 4-1-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Blue Hose have a record of 4-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Presbyterian Performance Insights

The Blue Hose have a +52 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.4 points per game. They're putting up 77 points per game, 152nd in college basketball, and are giving up 69.6 per outing to rank 158th in college basketball.

Presbyterian comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 1.3 boards. It collects 33.4 rebounds per game (180th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.1.

Presbyterian makes 6.7 three-pointers per game (238th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3. It shoots 37.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 26.7%.

Presbyterian and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Blue Hose commit 11.9 per game (178th in college basketball) and force 11.4 (245th in college basketball).

