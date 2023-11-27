The Elon Phoenix (1-2) will face the Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.

Presbyterian vs. Elon Game Information

Presbyterian Top Players (2022-23)

  • Marquis Barnett: 9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Terrell Ard Jr.: 7.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Owen McCormack: 7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Kobe Stewart: 7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Trevon Reddish: 7.2 PTS, 4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Elon Top Players (2022-23)

  • Sean Halloran: 13 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Max Mackinnon: 11.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Torrence Watson: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Sam Sherry: 9.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Zac Ervin: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Presbyterian vs. Elon Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Elon Rank Elon AVG Presbyterian AVG Presbyterian Rank
326th 65.4 Points Scored 63.2 347th
227th 71.6 Points Allowed 69.5 156th
270th 30.1 Rebounds 30 278th
280th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th
237th 6.8 3pt Made 6 315th
249th 12.2 Assists 10.8 333rd
160th 11.7 Turnovers 13.1 294th

