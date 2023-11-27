Vikings vs. Bears Player Props & Odds – Week 12
At U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday, T.J. Hockenson and the Minnesota Vikings meet D.J. Moore and the Chicago Bears in a battle between two excellent pass-catchers, starting at 8:15 PM ET.
Want to place a wager on one of the best contributors in this game between the Vikings and the Bears? See below for everything you need to know.
T.J. Hockenson Touchdown Odds
- Hockenson Odds to Score First TD: +800
- Hockenson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +350
Khalil Herbert Touchdown Odds
- Herbert Odds to Score First TD: +800
- Herbert Odds to Score Anytime TD: +360
More Vikings Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Jordan Addison
|-
|-
|49.5 (-114)
|Ty Chandler
|-
|30.5 (-114)
|-
|Joshua Dobbs
|227.5 (-114)
|34.5 (-114)
|-
|T.J. Hockenson
|-
|-
|62.5 (-114)
|Alexander Mattison
|-
|44.5 (-114)
|9.5 (-114)
|K.J. Osborn
|-
|-
|29.5 (-114)
|Brandon Powell
|-
|-
|22.5 (-114)
More Bears Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|D.J. Moore
|-
|-
|60.5 (-114)
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|-
|-
|7.5 (-114)
|Darnell Mooney
|-
|-
|25.5 (-114)
|Cole Kmet
|-
|-
|39.5 (-114)
|Khalil Herbert
|-
|53.5 (-114)
|10.5 (-114)
|Justin Fields
|197.5 (-114)
|53.5 (-114)
|-
|Roschon Johnson
|-
|22.5 (-114)
|7.5 (-114)
