Brady Skjei will be among those in action Tuesday when his Carolina Hurricanes meet the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. If you're considering a wager on Skjei against the Flyers, we have lots of info to help.

Brady Skjei vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +180)

0.5 points (Over odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Skjei Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Skjei has averaged 20:56 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

Skjei has a goal in three of 20 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 11 of 20 games this year, Skjei has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In 10 of 20 games this season, Skjei has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 35.7% that Skjei hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Skjei has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Skjei Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 58 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 20 Games 6 14 Points 3 3 Goals 1 11 Assists 2

