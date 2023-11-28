How to Watch Charleston Southern vs. Citadel on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-4) will attempt to break a three-game losing skid when visiting the Citadel Bulldogs (3-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at McAlister Field House. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Charleston Southern vs. Citadel Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Charleston Southern Stats Insights
- The Buccaneers' 48.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (45.2%).
- Charleston Southern has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.2% from the field.
- The Buccaneers are the 242nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 221st.
- The Buccaneers average 8.4 more points per game (74.7) than the Bulldogs allow (66.3).
- When it scores more than 66.3 points, Charleston Southern is 2-2.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Charleston Southern scored 13.2 more points per game at home (79.7) than on the road (66.5).
- At home, the Buccaneers gave up 72.1 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 76.7.
- Charleston Southern knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than on the road (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.9%) than on the road (33.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ NC State
|L 87-53
|PNC Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Bethune-Cookman
|L 79-73
|Moore Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|L 71-56
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|@ Citadel
|-
|McAlister Field House
|12/2/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|The Buc Dome
|12/13/2023
|North Alabama
|-
|The Buc Dome
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.