Tuesday's game at McAlister Field House has the Citadel Bulldogs (3-4) squaring off against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 75-62 victory, as our model heavily favors Citadel.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Charleston Southern vs. Citadel Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: McAlister Field House

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Charleston Southern vs. Citadel Score Prediction

Prediction: Citadel 75, Charleston Southern 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Charleston Southern vs. Citadel

Computer Predicted Spread: Citadel (-12.9)

Citadel (-12.9) Computer Predicted Total: 136.8

Citadel is 3-2-0 against the spread, while Charleston Southern's ATS record this season is 1-3-0. The Bulldogs are 1-4-0 and the Buccaneers are 2-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Charleston Southern Performance Insights

The Buccaneers outscore opponents by 1.7 points per game (posting 74.7 points per game, 196th in college basketball, and giving up 73.0 per outing, 219th in college basketball) and have a +10 scoring differential.

Charleston Southern is 241st in college basketball at 31.8 rebounds per game. That's 1.8 more than the 30.0 its opponents average.

Charleston Southern knocks down 8.2 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball), 3.4 more than its opponents. It shoots 37.7% from deep (54th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 28.7%.

Charleston Southern has committed 14.0 turnovers per game (305th in college basketball), 4.2 more than the 9.8 it forces (320th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.