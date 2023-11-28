The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-4) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Citadel Bulldogs (3-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 134.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Citadel vs. Charleston Southern Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: McAlister Field House

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Citadel -6.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Citadel Betting Records & Stats

Citadel and its opponents have combined to score more than 134.5 points twice this season (in five games).

The average point total in Citadel's games this season is 131.7, 2.8 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Bulldogs' ATS record is 3-2-0 this season.

Citadel won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Bulldogs have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -275 moneyline set for this game.

Citadel has a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Citadel vs. Charleston Southern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Citadel 2 40% 65.4 140.1 66.3 139.3 136.5 Charleston Southern 3 75% 74.7 140.1 73 139.3 146.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Citadel Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs record 65.4 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 73 the Buccaneers allow.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Citadel vs. Charleston Southern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Citadel 3-2-0 0-0 1-4-0 Charleston Southern 1-3-0 1-1 2-2-0

Citadel vs. Charleston Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Citadel Charleston Southern 5-9 Home Record 6-8 4-11 Away Record 3-12 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.7 65.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.5 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.