The Clemson Tigers (5-0) hope to continue a five-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN.

Clemson vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have given up to their opponents (43.9%).

Clemson has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.9% from the field.

The Tigers are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide sit at 70th.

The Tigers score just 4.8 more points per game (79.6) than the Crimson Tide give up (74.8).

Clemson has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 74.8 points.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Clemson put up more points at home (78.4 per game) than away (71.8) last season.

In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 7.9 fewer points per game at home (65.2) than away (73.1).

At home, Clemson knocked down 9.1 3-pointers per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.3). Clemson's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.8%) than on the road (33.2%).

