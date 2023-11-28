Clemson vs. Alabama November 28 Tickets & Start Time
The Clemson Tigers (3-0) meet the Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. This contest will begin at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Clemson vs. Alabama Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Clemson Top Players (2022-23)
- Hunter Tyson: 15.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- PJ Hall: 15.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Chase Hunter: 13.8 PTS, 3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brevin Galloway: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ian Schieffelin: 5.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Alabama Top Players (2022-23)
- Brandon Miller: 18.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Noah Clowney: 9.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Mark Sears: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Charles Bediako: 6.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Jahvon Quinerly: 8.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
Clemson vs. Alabama Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Alabama Rank
|Alabama AVG
|Clemson AVG
|Clemson Rank
|7th
|81.8
|Points Scored
|74.7
|105th
|122nd
|68.3
|Points Allowed
|67.9
|112th
|1st
|41.2
|Rebounds
|33
|101st
|7th
|11.5
|Off. Rebounds
|6.6
|323rd
|10th
|9.9
|3pt Made
|8.3
|74th
|49th
|15
|Assists
|14.3
|88th
|311th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|10.8
|72nd
