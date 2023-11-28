The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Darlington County, South Carolina today, we've got you covered.

Darlington County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Palmetto Christian Academy at Trinity Collegiate School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28

6:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Darlington, SC

Darlington, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Darlington High School at Hartsville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Hartsville, SC

Hartsville, SC Conference: 4A - Region 6

4A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lee Central High School at Lamar High School