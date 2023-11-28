The Carolina Hurricanes (12-8) host the Philadelphia Flyers (11-9-1) at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, November 28 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu, with each team heading into the game following a vistory. The Hurricanes defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 in their most recent outing, while the Flyers are coming off a 1-0 shootout win over the New York Islanders.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-155) Flyers (+125) 6 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have been favored on the moneyline 18 times this season, and have gone 12-6 in those games.

Carolina is 8-3 (winning 72.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

In 11 of 20 matches this season, Carolina and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Flyers Total (Rank) 66 (12th) Goals 63 (19th) 67 (20th) Goals Allowed 58 (10th) 16 (11th) Power Play Goals 7 (28th) 17 (23rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 11 (9th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 6-4-0 overall.

Carolina hit the over in four of its past 10 games.

The Hurricanes have had an average of 6.3 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 higher than this game's over/under.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is 0.7 lower than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 66 total, which makes them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

The Hurricanes rank 20th in total goals against, conceding 3.4 goals per game (67 total) in NHL action.

The team is ranked 18th in goal differential at -1.

