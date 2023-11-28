Will Jaccob Slavin Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 28?
Will Jaccob Slavin score a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes play the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Jaccob Slavin score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Slavin stats and insights
- Slavin has scored in three of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Flyers this season in two games (six shots).
- Slavin has zero points on the power play.
- Slavin averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.4%.
Flyers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 58 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Slavin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|20:39
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|20:12
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|22:04
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|22:16
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:13
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|20:40
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|21:24
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|24:09
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|23:22
|Away
|L 2-1
Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
