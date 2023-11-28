South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lexington County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Lexington County, South Carolina today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Lexington County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dreher High School at Dutch Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Irmo, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aiken High School at White Knoll High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Lexington, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
