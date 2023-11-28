The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest versus the Philadelphia Flyers is set for Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Michael Bunting score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Michael Bunting score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Bunting stats and insights

  • Bunting has scored in four of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken one shot in two games versus the Flyers this season, and has scored one goal.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.
  • He has a 14.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 58 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Bunting recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:07 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 13:38 Home L 8-2
11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 9:22 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:24 Home W 4-2
11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:53 Home L 3-1
11/11/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 12:33 Away W 4-0
11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:54 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:57 Home W 3-2 OT
11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 2-1
10/30/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 13:25 Away W 3-2

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

