The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest versus the Philadelphia Flyers is set for Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Michael Bunting score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Michael Bunting score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Bunting stats and insights
- Bunting has scored in four of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken one shot in two games versus the Flyers this season, and has scored one goal.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.
- He has a 14.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- On defense, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 58 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Bunting recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|11:07
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|13:38
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|9:22
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:24
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|12:33
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:54
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:57
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:09
|Away
|L 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Flyers
|2
|1
|1
|13:25
|Away
|W 3-2
Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
