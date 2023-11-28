P.J. Washington and the Charlotte Hornets face the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Washington, in his previous game (November 26 loss against the Magic), put up 13 points and three blocks.

Now let's break down Washington's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

P.J. Washington Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 11.5 14.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.9 Assists -- 1.9 PRA -- 21.5 PR -- 19.6



P.J. Washington Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 13.1% of the Hornets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.8 per contest.

The Hornets rank 29th in possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.6 possessions per contest.

Conceding 105.9 points per contest, the Knicks are the second-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Knicks are the second-ranked squad in the league, allowing 40.4 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Knicks are ranked fourth in the league, giving up 24.4 per game.

P.J. Washington vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2023 33 3 6 2 1 2 1 11/12/2023 22 4 2 3 1 1 0

