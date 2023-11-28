The South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: SECN

South Carolina Stats Insights

This season, the Gamecocks have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.2% higher than the 41% of shots the Fighting Irish's opponents have hit.

South Carolina has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41% from the field.

The Gamecocks are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Irish sit at 166th.

The Gamecocks put up 9.4 more points per game (76.6) than the Fighting Irish give up (67.2).

When South Carolina scores more than 67.2 points, it is 5-0.

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively South Carolina was worse at home last year, posting 63.3 points per game, compared to 68.3 per game away from home.

In home games, the Gamecocks gave up 7.9 fewer points per game (69.1) than on the road (77).

In terms of three-pointers, South Carolina fared worse when playing at home last season, draining 6.8 treys per game with a 29.6% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 per game with a 36.5% percentage in road games.

