The South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) hope to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the South Carolina vs. Notre Dame matchup.

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Carolina Moneyline Notre Dame Moneyline BetMGM South Carolina (-7.5) 133.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Carolina (-7.5) 132.5 -330 +260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

South Carolina has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

Games featuring the Gamecocks have hit the over once this season.

Notre Dame has won two games against the spread this year.

Games featuring the Fighting Irish have gone over the point total just once this season.

South Carolina Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 South Carolina is 83rd in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (64th).

South Carolina has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

