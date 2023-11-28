Tuesday's contest at Colonial Life Arena has the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 76-62 win, as our model heavily favors South Carolina.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 76, Notre Dame 62

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina vs. Notre Dame

Computer Predicted Spread: South Carolina (-13.9)

South Carolina (-13.9) Computer Predicted Total: 138.0

South Carolina has compiled a 2-1-0 record against the spread this season, while Notre Dame is 2-3-0. The Gamecocks are 1-2-0 and the Fighting Irish are 1-4-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks have a +53 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.6 points per game. They're putting up 76.6 points per game to rank 155th in college basketball and are giving up 66.0 per outing to rank 89th in college basketball.

South Carolina averages 33.2 rebounds per game (188th in college basketball) while allowing 26.0 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.2 boards per game.

South Carolina makes 8.2 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball) at a 39.4% rate (23rd in college basketball), compared to the 4.8 per game its opponents make at a 28.9% rate.

The Gamecocks average 101.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (70th in college basketball), and give up 87.4 points per 100 possessions (148th in college basketball).

South Carolina and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Gamecocks commit 11.8 per game (168th in college basketball) and force 11.0 (270th in college basketball play).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.