Tuesday's contest between the Furman Paladins (3-3) and South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-5) at Timmons Arena has a projected final score of 91-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Furman, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 28.

There is no line set for the game.

South Carolina State vs. Furman Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Greenville, South Carolina

Greenville, South Carolina Venue: Timmons Arena

South Carolina State vs. Furman Score Prediction

Prediction: Furman 91, South Carolina State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina State vs. Furman

Computer Predicted Spread: Furman (-19.6)

Furman (-19.6) Computer Predicted Total: 161.6

Furman's record against the spread so far this season is 1-4-0, and South Carolina State's is 4-2-0. A total of four out of the Paladins' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Bulldogs' games have gone over.

South Carolina State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are being outscored by 14.9 points per game, with a -104 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.4 points per game (290th in college basketball), and allow 83.3 per outing (347th in college basketball).

The 34.1 rebounds per game South Carolina State accumulates rank 153rd in college basketball, 2.4 more than the 31.7 its opponents grab.

South Carolina State connects on 4.1 three-pointers per game (351st in college basketball) while shooting 25.7% from deep (348th in college basketball). It is making 3.6 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 7.7 per game at 34.8%.

South Carolina State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Bulldogs commit 14.7 per game (335th in college basketball) and force 15.6 (33rd in college basketball).

