Will Stefan Noesen Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 28?
The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming game versus the Philadelphia Flyers is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Stefan Noesen score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Stefan Noesen score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Noesen stats and insights
- Noesen has scored in five of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Flyers this season, he has attempted five shots and scored two goals.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
- Noesen averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.8%.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have conceded 58 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Noesen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|9:40
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|12:54
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:17
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|9:59
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|8:25
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|11:00
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:55
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:55
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|10:41
|Away
|L 2-1
Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
