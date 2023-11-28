The Western Carolina Catamounts (5-0) will look to continue a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Carolina vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Catamounts make 48.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
  • Western Carolina is 3-0 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.
  • The Catamounts are the 34th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 247th.
  • The 80.0 points per game the Catamounts average are only 2.2 more points than the Golden Eagles give up (77.8).
  • When Western Carolina scores more than 77.8 points, it is 2-0.

Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Western Carolina fared better at home last season, averaging 78.9 points per game, compared to 67.7 per game in road games.
  • When playing at home, the Catamounts surrendered 7.5 fewer points per game (65.8) than in away games (73.3).
  • Western Carolina averaged 9.6 treys per game with a 37.2% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 2.2 more threes and 6.2% points better than it averaged in road games (7.4 threes per game, 31.0% three-point percentage).

Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 @ Middle Tennessee W 66-64 Murphy Athletic Center
11/18/2023 McNeese W 76-74 Ramsey Center
11/26/2023 North Alabama W 81-63 Ramsey Center
11/28/2023 @ Tennessee Tech - Hooper Eblen Arena
12/2/2023 @ Gardner-Webb - Paul Porter Arena
12/5/2023 @ High Point - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

