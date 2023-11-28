The Georgia State Panthers (3-2) battle the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Ramsey Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Western Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
Western Carolina vs. Georgia State Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers score an average of 65.4 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 59.5 the Catamounts give up.
  • When it scores more than 59.5 points, Georgia State is 3-1.
  • Western Carolina's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.4 points.
  • The Catamounts average 61.7 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 56.4 the Panthers give up.
  • Western Carolina has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 56.4 points.
  • Georgia State has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 61.7 points.
  • This season the Catamounts are shooting 42.9% from the field, 8.2% higher than the Panthers concede.

Western Carolina Leaders

  • Lonasia Brewer: 10.7 PTS, 54.4 FG%
  • Tyja Beans: 7.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.8 FG%
  • Jada Burton: 5.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.8 FG%
  • Chelsea Wooten: 8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.2 FG%, 20.9 3PT% (9-for-43)
  • Zanoria Cruz: 9.3 PTS, 45.2 FG%

Western Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 @ UNC Wilmington W 54-43 Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
11/18/2023 @ Campbell L 70-52 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/22/2023 @ North Carolina Central L 69-58 McDougald-McLendon Arena
11/28/2023 Georgia State - Ramsey Center
12/2/2023 Presbyterian - Ramsey Center
12/5/2023 South Carolina Upstate - Ramsey Center

