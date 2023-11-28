How to Watch the Western Carolina vs. Georgia State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Georgia State Panthers (3-2) battle the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Ramsey Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.
Western Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Western Carolina vs. Georgia State Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers score an average of 65.4 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 59.5 the Catamounts give up.
- When it scores more than 59.5 points, Georgia State is 3-1.
- Western Carolina's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.4 points.
- The Catamounts average 61.7 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 56.4 the Panthers give up.
- Western Carolina has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 56.4 points.
- Georgia State has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 61.7 points.
- This season the Catamounts are shooting 42.9% from the field, 8.2% higher than the Panthers concede.
Western Carolina Leaders
- Lonasia Brewer: 10.7 PTS, 54.4 FG%
- Tyja Beans: 7.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.8 FG%
- Jada Burton: 5.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.8 FG%
- Chelsea Wooten: 8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.2 FG%, 20.9 3PT% (9-for-43)
- Zanoria Cruz: 9.3 PTS, 45.2 FG%
Western Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ UNC Wilmington
|W 54-43
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|@ Campbell
|L 70-52
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/22/2023
|@ North Carolina Central
|L 69-58
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|11/28/2023
|Georgia State
|-
|Ramsey Center
|12/2/2023
|Presbyterian
|-
|Ramsey Center
|12/5/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|Ramsey Center
