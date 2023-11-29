South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Barnwell County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
If you live in Barnwell County, South Carolina and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Barnwell County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Barnwell High School at Silver Bluff High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Aiken, SC
- Conference: 2A - Region 5
