CAA Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
There are five games featuring a CAA team on the Wednesday college basketball schedule, including the Hampton Pirates versus the East Carolina Pirates.
CAA Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Hampton Pirates at East Carolina Pirates
|11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UNC Wilmington Seahawks at Winthrop Eagles
|6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Northeastern Huskies at New Hampshire Wildcats
|6:03 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at American Eagles
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Morgan State Bears at Towson Tigers
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|-
