South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chester County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Chester County, South Carolina? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chester County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Buford High School at Lewisville High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Richburg, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.