The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-4) will attempt to halt a three-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at HTC Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Coastal Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Coastal Carolina Stats Insights

The Chanticleers make 43.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

Coastal Carolina is 1-2 when it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.

The Chanticleers are the 40th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 303rd.

The Chanticleers record 7.7 more points per game (75.0) than the Spartans give up (67.3).

Coastal Carolina has a 1-3 record when scoring more than 67.3 points.

Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Coastal Carolina played better at home last year, scoring 77.6 points per game, compared to 68.7 per game on the road.

The Chanticleers surrendered 68.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 79.9 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, Coastal Carolina fared better in home games last season, draining 7.9 threes per game with a 36.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 26.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule