How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-4) will attempt to halt a three-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at HTC Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Coastal Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- East Tennessee State vs Appalachian State (6:30 PM ET | November 29)
- Buffalo vs James Madison (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Radford vs Old Dominion (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
Coastal Carolina Stats Insights
- The Chanticleers make 43.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- Coastal Carolina is 1-2 when it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
- The Chanticleers are the 40th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 303rd.
- The Chanticleers record 7.7 more points per game (75.0) than the Spartans give up (67.3).
- Coastal Carolina has a 1-3 record when scoring more than 67.3 points.
Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Coastal Carolina played better at home last year, scoring 77.6 points per game, compared to 68.7 per game on the road.
- The Chanticleers surrendered 68.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 79.9 when playing on the road.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Coastal Carolina fared better in home games last season, draining 7.9 threes per game with a 36.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 26.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Furman
|L 89-80
|HTC Center
|11/19/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|L 80-72
|HTC Center
|11/26/2023
|North Carolina Central
|L 70-58
|HTC Center
|11/29/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|HTC Center
|12/2/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|HTC Center
|12/4/2023
|Saint Andrews (NC)
|-
|HTC Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.