The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-2) will try to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the UNC Greensboro Spartans (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. This game is at 7:00 PM ET.

Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Coastal Carolina vs. UNC Greensboro Scoring Comparison

The Chanticleers put up 16.1 more points per game (66.2) than the Spartans allow (50.1).

Coastal Carolina is 4-1 when it scores more than 50.1 points.

UNC Greensboro is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 66.2 points.

The Spartans average 67.4 points per game, only 3.1 fewer points than the 70.5 the Chanticleers give up.

UNC Greensboro is 2-0 when scoring more than 70.5 points.

Coastal Carolina is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 67.4 points.

The Spartans are making 42.2% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% lower than the Chanticleers concede to opponents (43.6%).

The Chanticleers shoot 37.9% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Spartans allow.

Coastal Carolina Leaders

Makaila Cange: 12.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 56.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

Alancia Ramsey: 7.7 PTS, 10 REB, 33.3 FG%

Arin Freeman: 10.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 35.4 FG%

Dalanna Carter: 9.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

Deaja Richardson: 16.5 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)

Coastal Carolina Schedule