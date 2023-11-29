Wednesday's game at Paul Porter Arena has the Furman Paladins (4-3) going head-to-head against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-6) at 7:00 PM (on November 29). Our computer prediction projects a win for Furman by a score of 74-68, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Paladins came out on top in their most recent outing 74-72 against Binghamton on Saturday.

Furman vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Furman vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction

Prediction: Furman 74, Gardner-Webb 68

Other SoCon Predictions

Furman Schedule Analysis

The Paladins' best victory this season came against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 276) in our computer rankings. The Paladins took home the 71-61 win at home on November 7.

The Runnin' Bulldogs have the most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Furman has three Quadrant 4 wins, tied for the 34th-most in the country. But it also has two Quadrant 4 losses, tied for the 19th-most.

Furman 2023-24 Best Wins

71-61 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 276) on November 7

71-68 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 304) on November 14

74-72 over Binghamton (No. 330) on November 25

Furman Leaders

Jada Session: 16.0 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 47.6 FG%

16.0 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 47.6 FG% Kate Johnson: 10.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 61.7 FG%

10.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 61.7 FG% Sydney Ryan: 13.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.6 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (17-for-35)

13.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.6 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (17-for-35) Niveya Henley: 10.6 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

10.6 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Tate Walters: 11.3 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

Furman Performance Insights

The Paladins have a +3 scoring differential, putting up 71.9 points per game (101st in college basketball) and conceding 71.4 (298th in college basketball).

