The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-6) will be trying to break a six-game losing streak when hosting the Furman Paladins (4-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Paul Porter Arena. It will air at 7:00 PM ET.

Furman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Furman vs. Gardner-Webb Scoring Comparison

  • The Paladins score 14.6 fewer points per game (71.9) than the Runnin' Bulldogs give up (86.5).
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs put up 14.9 fewer points per game (56.5) than the Paladins allow (71.4).
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs shoot 34.0% from the field, 8.9% lower than the Paladins allow defensively.
  • The Paladins make 41.3% of their shots from the field, 5.6% lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Furman Leaders

  • Jada Session: 16.0 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 47.6 FG%
  • Kate Johnson: 10.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 61.7 FG%
  • Sydney Ryan: 13.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.6 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (17-for-35)
  • Niveya Henley: 10.6 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
  • Tate Walters: 11.3 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

Furman Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Southern Wesleyan W 96-62 Timmons Arena
11/23/2023 Appalachian State L 68-63 Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
11/25/2023 Binghamton W 74-72 Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
11/29/2023 @ Gardner-Webb - Paul Porter Arena
12/3/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum
12/6/2023 Bob Jones - Timmons Arena

