South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lancaster County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Lancaster County, South Carolina today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Lancaster County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lakewood High School at Andrew Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Kershaw, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buford High School at Lewisville High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Richburg, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lugoff-Elgin High School at Indian Land High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
