The Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) will try to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (6-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. It airs at 9:15 PM ET on ESPNU.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN U

ESPN U Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Ole Miss vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals' 81.7 points per game are 27.1 more points than the 54.6 the Rebels give up.

Louisville is 6-1 when it scores more than 54.6 points.

Ole Miss' record is 6-1 when it gives up fewer than 81.7 points.

The 68.9 points per game the Rebels score are 8.8 more points than the Cardinals allow (60.1).

Ole Miss is 3-1 when scoring more than 60.1 points.

When Louisville allows fewer than 68.9 points, it is 4-0.

The Rebels are making 41.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% higher than the Cardinals concede to opponents (41.2%).

The Cardinals make 46.4% of their shots from the field, 12.7% higher than the Rebels' defensive field-goal percentage.

Ole Miss Leaders

Madison Scott: 10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61.7 FG%

10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 61.7 FG% Marquesha Davis: 11.7 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

11.7 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.3 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

7.3 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Snudda Collins: 9.9 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

Louisville Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/19/2023 Arizona W 56-47 Imperial Arena 11/20/2023 Michigan W 60-49 Imperial Arena 11/25/2023 Little Rock W 58-45 The Pavilion at Ole Miss 11/29/2023 Louisville - The Pavilion at Ole Miss 12/2/2023 @ Southern Miss - Reed Green Coliseum 12/12/2023 Mississippi Valley State - The Pavilion at Ole Miss

Louisville Schedule