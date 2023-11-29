Wednesday's contest features the Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-3) and the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-3) facing off at Templeton Physical Education Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 70-57 victory for heavily favored Presbyterian according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on November 29.

In their last game on Saturday, the Blue Hose secured a 65-59 victory against Morehead State.

Presbyterian vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Presbyterian vs. North Carolina Central Score Prediction

Prediction: Presbyterian 70, North Carolina Central 57

Presbyterian Schedule Analysis

The Blue Hose's signature victory this season came against the Morehead State Eagles, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 201) in our computer rankings. The Blue Hose secured the 65-59 win at home on November 25.

The Blue Hose have tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (two).

Presbyterian 2023-24 Best Wins

65-59 at home over Morehead State (No. 201) on November 25

64-51 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 360) on November 22

Presbyterian Leaders

Bryanna Brady: 13.0 PTS, 60.7 FG%

13.0 PTS, 60.7 FG% Tilda Sjokvist: 11.4 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)

11.4 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36) Christina Kline: 5.8 PTS, 29.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

5.8 PTS, 29.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Ashley Carrillo: 5.9 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

5.9 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Nuria Cunill: 3.9 PTS, 58.8 FG%

Presbyterian Performance Insights

The Blue Hose's +38 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 61.7 points per game (242nd in college basketball) while allowing 56.3 per outing (65th in college basketball).

