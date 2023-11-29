The North Carolina Central Eagles (3-3) hope to break a three-game road losing skid at the Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.

Presbyterian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Presbyterian vs. North Carolina Central Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 70 points per game are 13.7 more points than the 56.3 the Blue Hose allow.

North Carolina Central is 3-0 when it scores more than 56.3 points.

Presbyterian's record is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 70 points.

The Blue Hose average 61.7 points per game, eight fewer points than the 69.7 the Eagles give up.

When Presbyterian puts up more than 69.7 points, it is 2-0.

When North Carolina Central gives up fewer than 61.7 points, it is 3-0.

The Blue Hose are making 41.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.3% lower than the Eagles concede to opponents (41.9%).

The Eagles make 39.5% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Blue Hose's defensive field-goal percentage.

Presbyterian Leaders

Bryanna Brady: 13 PTS, 60.7 FG%

13 PTS, 60.7 FG% Tilda Sjokvist: 11.4 PTS, 37 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)

11.4 PTS, 37 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36) Christina Kline: 5.8 PTS, 29.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

5.8 PTS, 29.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Ashley Carrillo: 5.9 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

5.9 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Nuria Cunill: 3.9 PTS, 58.8 FG%

