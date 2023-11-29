The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-4) hope to break a three-game home losing streak when hosting the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

The Spartans have shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Chanticleers have averaged.

South Carolina Upstate is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.

The Spartans are the 303rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Chanticleers sit at 15th.

The Spartans' 71.3 points per game are 10.9 fewer points than the 82.2 the Chanticleers give up.

South Carolina Upstate is 2-0 when it scores more than 82.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, South Carolina Upstate scored 74.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 64.

At home, the Spartans conceded 64.7 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 73.4.

At home, South Carolina Upstate sunk 7.8 treys per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (5.4). South Carolina Upstate's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.8%) than away (29.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule