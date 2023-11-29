How to Watch South Carolina Upstate vs. Coastal Carolina on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-4) hope to break a three-game home losing streak when hosting the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
South Carolina Upstate vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big South Games
- Gardner-Webb vs Queens (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Radford vs Old Dominion (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Morgan State vs High Point (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights
- The Spartans have shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Chanticleers have averaged.
- South Carolina Upstate is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 303rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Chanticleers sit at 15th.
- The Spartans' 71.3 points per game are 10.9 fewer points than the 82.2 the Chanticleers give up.
- South Carolina Upstate is 2-0 when it scores more than 82.2 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, South Carolina Upstate scored 74.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 64.
- At home, the Spartans conceded 64.7 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 73.4.
- At home, South Carolina Upstate sunk 7.8 treys per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (5.4). South Carolina Upstate's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.8%) than away (29.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Minnesota
|L 67-53
|Williams Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Ball State
|L 75-58
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/25/2023
|Voorhees
|W 79-44
|G.B. Hodge Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|-
|HTC Center
|12/2/2023
|@ North Carolina Central
|-
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|12/9/2023
|Kennesaw State
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.