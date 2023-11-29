Wednesday's game between the Wofford Terriers (4-3) and the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-4) at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium has a projected final score of 64-60 based on our computer prediction, with Wofford coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM on November 29.

The Bulldogs' most recent game was a 58-54 loss to Western Michigan on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UNC Asheville vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UNC Asheville vs. Wofford Score Prediction

Prediction: Wofford 64, UNC Asheville 60

Other Big South Predictions

UNC Asheville Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs notched their signature win of the season on November 21, when they took down the Queens (NC) Royals, who rank No. 324 in our computer rankings, 67-53.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, UNC Asheville is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most defeats.

The Terriers have tied for the 170th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation according to the RPI (zero).

UNC Asheville has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UNC Asheville Leaders

Jaila Lee: 7.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

7.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Lalmani Simmons: 11 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

11 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20) McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 12.8 PTS, 8 REB, 35.4 FG%

12.8 PTS, 8 REB, 35.4 FG% Mallory Bruce: 7.2 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

7.2 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Jamaya Blanks: 7 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

UNC Asheville Performance Insights

The Bulldogs score 56.2 points per game (310th in college basketball) and give up 56.7 (70th in college basketball) for a -3 scoring differential overall.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.