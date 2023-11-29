How to Watch the Winthrop vs. UNC Wilmington Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Winthrop Eagles (4-3) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
Winthrop Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Winthrop vs. UNC Wilmington Scoring Comparison
- The Seahawks put up an average of 56.0 points per game, just 4.9 fewer points than the 60.9 the Eagles allow to opponents.
- Winthrop is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 56.0 points.
- The 54.1 points per game the Eagles put up are 7.3 fewer points than the Seahawks give up (61.4).
- Winthrop is 2-0 when scoring more than 61.4 points.
- UNC Wilmington has a 1-1 record when allowing fewer than 54.1 points.
- The Eagles are making 36.1% of their shots from the field, 5.7% lower than the Seahawks concede to opponents (41.8%).
- The Seahawks make 34.7% of their shots from the field, just 4.0% less than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.
Winthrop Leaders
- Marissa Gasaway: 7.4 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG%
- Ronaltha Marc: 8.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Jada Ryce: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.6 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)
- Leonor Paisana: 9.0 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34)
- Blessing Okoh: 6.0 PTS, 28.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (8-for-32)
Winthrop Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Saint Augustine's
|W 62-55
|Winthrop Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Texas A&M
|L 84-32
|Haas Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|San Jose State
|W 56-49
|Haas Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Queens (NC)
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Carolina University
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
