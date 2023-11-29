The Wofford Terriers (4-3) look to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Wofford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Wofford vs. UNC Asheville Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs score an average of 56.2 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 60.9 the Terriers allow.
  • When it scores more than 60.9 points, UNC Asheville is 1-1.
  • Wofford's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 56.2 points.
  • The Terriers score 69.4 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 56.7 the Bulldogs allow.
  • Wofford has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 56.7 points.
  • UNC Asheville is 2-3 when giving up fewer than 69.4 points.
  • The Terriers are making 39.1% of their shots from the field, 2.9% higher than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (36.2%).

Wofford Leaders

  • Rachael Rose: 19.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 45.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
  • Maddie Heiss: 16.7 PTS, 46.0 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49)
  • Evangelia Paulk: 8.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 31.9 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (2-for-21)
  • Annabelle Schultz: 7.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.3 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)
  • Vitolia Tuilave: 6.9 PTS, 52.3 FG%

Wofford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ High Point L 80-64 Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
11/21/2023 @ Davidson L 81-51 John M. Belk Arena
11/27/2023 Southern Wesleyan W 65-42 Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
11/29/2023 UNC Asheville - Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
12/2/2023 Bellarmine - Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
12/4/2023 Emory & Henry - Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium

