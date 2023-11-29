How to Watch the Wofford vs. UNC Asheville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wofford Terriers (4-3) look to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Wofford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
Wofford vs. UNC Asheville Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs score an average of 56.2 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 60.9 the Terriers allow.
- When it scores more than 60.9 points, UNC Asheville is 1-1.
- Wofford's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 56.2 points.
- The Terriers score 69.4 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 56.7 the Bulldogs allow.
- Wofford has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 56.7 points.
- UNC Asheville is 2-3 when giving up fewer than 69.4 points.
- The Terriers are making 39.1% of their shots from the field, 2.9% higher than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (36.2%).
Wofford Leaders
- Rachael Rose: 19.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 45.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
- Maddie Heiss: 16.7 PTS, 46.0 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49)
- Evangelia Paulk: 8.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 31.9 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (2-for-21)
- Annabelle Schultz: 7.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.3 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)
- Vitolia Tuilave: 6.9 PTS, 52.3 FG%
Wofford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ High Point
|L 80-64
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Davidson
|L 81-51
|John M. Belk Arena
|11/27/2023
|Southern Wesleyan
|W 65-42
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|11/29/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|12/2/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|12/4/2023
|Emory & Henry
|-
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
