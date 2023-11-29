The Wofford Terriers (4-3) look to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Wofford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Wofford vs. UNC Asheville Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score an average of 56.2 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 60.9 the Terriers allow.

When it scores more than 60.9 points, UNC Asheville is 1-1.

Wofford's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 56.2 points.

The Terriers score 69.4 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 56.7 the Bulldogs allow.

Wofford has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 56.7 points.

UNC Asheville is 2-3 when giving up fewer than 69.4 points.

The Terriers are making 39.1% of their shots from the field, 2.9% higher than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (36.2%).

Wofford Leaders

Rachael Rose: 19.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 45.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

19.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 45.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Maddie Heiss: 16.7 PTS, 46.0 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49)

16.7 PTS, 46.0 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49) Evangelia Paulk: 8.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 31.9 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (2-for-21)

8.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 31.9 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (2-for-21) Annabelle Schultz: 7.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.3 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)

7.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.3 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46) Vitolia Tuilave: 6.9 PTS, 52.3 FG%

Wofford Schedule