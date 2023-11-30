How to Watch the Charleston Southern vs. South Florida Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-5) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when visiting the South Florida Bulls (5-3) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Yuengling Center, airing at 11:00 AM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!
Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Charleston Southern vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison
- The Buccaneers' 62.0 points per game are only 3.0 more points than the 59.0 the Bulls allow.
- When it scores more than 59.0 points, Charleston Southern is 1-4.
- South Florida has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.0 points.
- The Bulls score 59.6 points per game, 16.4 fewer points than the 76.0 the Buccaneers give up.
- The Bulls shoot 37.3% from the field, 4.4% lower than the Buccaneers allow defensively.
- The Buccaneers make 38.2% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% more than the Bulls' defensive field-goal percentage.
Charleston Southern Leaders
- Catherine Alben: 15.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.9 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)
- Kennedi Jackson: 14.5 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
- Madison Adamson: 7.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 45.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Keshunti Nichols: 4.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.0 FG%
- Alaina Nettles: 3.2 PTS, 25.0 FG%
Charleston Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|L 70-60
|The Buc Dome
|11/22/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|L 78-60
|HTC Center
|11/25/2023
|Mercer
|W 66-53
|The Buc Dome
|11/30/2023
|@ South Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
|12/2/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|The Buc Dome
|12/6/2023
|@ East Tennessee State
|-
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
