Clemson vs. Auburn Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 30
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game between the Auburn Tigers (4-2) and the Clemson Tigers (5-3) at Neville Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-66, with Auburn coming out on top. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 30.
In their last matchup on Sunday, the Clemson Tigers claimed a 92-66 victory over UAPB.
Clemson vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Clemson vs. Auburn Score Prediction
- Prediction: Auburn 68, Clemson 66
Clemson Schedule Analysis
- The Clemson Tigers registered their signature win of the season on November 26, when they took down the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions, who rank No. 202 in our computer rankings, 92-66.
- The Clemson Tigers have two losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in the nation.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Clemson is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.
Clemson 2023-24 Best Wins
- 92-66 over UAPB (No. 202) on November 26
- 71-41 at home over Winthrop (No. 222) on November 6
- 90-66 at home over Mercer (No. 282) on November 12
- 85-55 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 304) on November 10
- 102-63 at home over Longwood (No. 348) on November 19
Clemson Leaders
- Amari Robinson: 17.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.4 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
- Dayshanette Harris: 10 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 45.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Ruby Whitehorn: 10.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.7 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
- MaKayla Elmore: 4.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 31.1 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
- Maddi Cluse: 9.1 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
Clemson Performance Insights
- The Clemson Tigers have a +67 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.4 points per game. They're putting up 77.8 points per game, 57th in college basketball, and are allowing 69.4 per outing to rank 273rd in college basketball.
