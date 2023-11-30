The Auburn Tigers (4-2) face the Clemson Tigers (5-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • TV: SECN
Clemson vs. Auburn Scoring Comparison

  • The Clemson Tigers score an average of 77.8 points per game, 22.6 more points than the 55.2 the Auburn Tigers give up.
  • Clemson has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 55.2 points.
  • Auburn is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 77.8 points.
  • The 64.7 points per game the Auburn Tigers record are the same as the Clemson Tigers give up.
  • When Auburn scores more than 69.4 points, it is 2-0.
  • Clemson is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 64.7 points.
  • The Auburn Tigers shoot 40.1% from the field, 2.6% lower than the Clemson Tigers concede defensively.
  • The Clemson Tigers' 45.9 shooting percentage from the field is 11.6 higher than the Auburn Tigers have conceded.

Clemson Leaders

  • Amari Robinson: 17.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.4 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
  • Dayshanette Harris: 10.0 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 45.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
  • Ruby Whitehorn: 10.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.7 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
  • MaKayla Elmore: 4.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 31.1 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
  • Maddi Cluse: 9.1 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

Clemson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Mississippi State L 81-78 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/25/2023 Tulsa L 74-64 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/26/2023 UAPB W 92-66 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/30/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena
12/7/2023 Duke - Littlejohn Coliseum
12/16/2023 Georgia State - Littlejohn Coliseum

