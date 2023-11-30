The Auburn Tigers (4-2) face the Clemson Tigers (5-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: SECN

Clemson vs. Auburn Scoring Comparison

The Clemson Tigers score an average of 77.8 points per game, 22.6 more points than the 55.2 the Auburn Tigers give up.

Clemson has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 55.2 points.

Auburn is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 77.8 points.

The 64.7 points per game the Auburn Tigers record are the same as the Clemson Tigers give up.

When Auburn scores more than 69.4 points, it is 2-0.

Clemson is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 64.7 points.

The Auburn Tigers shoot 40.1% from the field, 2.6% lower than the Clemson Tigers concede defensively.

The Clemson Tigers' 45.9 shooting percentage from the field is 11.6 higher than the Auburn Tigers have conceded.

Clemson Leaders

Amari Robinson: 17.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.4 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

17.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.4 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Dayshanette Harris: 10.0 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 45.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

10.0 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 45.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Ruby Whitehorn: 10.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.7 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

10.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.7 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) MaKayla Elmore: 4.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 31.1 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

4.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 31.1 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Maddi Cluse: 9.1 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

Clemson Schedule