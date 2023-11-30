How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (off a victory in their last game) and the New York Islanders (off a loss) will meet on Thursday at PNC Arena in Raleigh.
The Islanders' matchup with the Hurricanes will air on ESPN+ and Hulu, so tune in to take in the action.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Hurricanes vs Islanders Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|Hurricanes
|4-3 (F/OT) CAR
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have allowed 68 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 20th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Hurricanes' 70 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that stretch.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sebastian Aho
|18
|5
|14
|19
|12
|8
|56.3%
|Seth Jarvis
|21
|9
|9
|18
|7
|11
|49.2%
|Teuvo Teravainen
|21
|10
|6
|16
|9
|10
|48.3%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|21
|8
|7
|15
|15
|7
|48.1%
|Brady Skjei
|21
|3
|11
|14
|7
|9
|-
Islanders Stats & Trends
- The Islanders give up 3.1 goals per game (65 in total), 17th in the league.
- The Islanders' 55 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 29th in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Islanders have claimed 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.
- On the defensive end, the Islanders have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that stretch.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mathew Barzal
|21
|6
|13
|19
|30
|32
|31.2%
|Noah Dobson
|21
|6
|12
|18
|20
|7
|-
|Brock Nelson
|21
|9
|6
|15
|9
|9
|46.9%
|Bo Horvat
|20
|6
|9
|15
|11
|7
|50.1%
|Kyle Palmieri
|21
|5
|7
|12
|9
|3
|42.9%
