On Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes square off with the New York Islanders. Is Jack Drury going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jack Drury score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Drury stats and insights

In one of 21 games this season, Drury scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Islanders this season, but has not scored.

Drury has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 3.8% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 65 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Drury recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:53 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 8:21 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 11:58 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 7:40 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 9:43 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 6:17 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:22 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:25 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:08 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:44 Away W 4-3 OT

Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

