Will Jesper Fast Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 30?
In the upcoming tilt against the New York Islanders, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Jesper Fast to light the lamp for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Jesper Fast score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Fast stats and insights
- Fast has scored in two of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Fast has no points on the power play.
- Fast's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 65 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.
Fast recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|12:29
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:57
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:32
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|13:53
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:24
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:20
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:28
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|14:25
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:09
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
