High school football competition in Lexington County, South Carolina is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lexington County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Gray Collegiate Academy at Oceanside Collegiate Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30

7:00 PM ET on November 30 Location: Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Dutch Fork High School at White Knoll High School