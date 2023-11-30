Today's NBA schedule includes top teams in play. Among those nine contests is the Los Angeles Lakers playing the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Today's NBA Games

The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers hit the road the Cavaliers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH and ROOT Sports NW+

BSOH and ROOT Sports NW+ Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CLE Record: 10-8

10-8 POR Record: 5-12

5-12 CLE Stats: 111.7 PPG (21st in NBA), 112.2 Opp. PPG (10th)

111.7 PPG (21st in NBA), 112.2 Opp. PPG (10th) POR Stats: 104.8 PPG (30th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (13th)

Players to Watch

CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (16.3 PPG, 10.9 RPG, 3.1 APG)

Evan Mobley (16.3 PPG, 10.9 RPG, 3.1 APG) POR Key Player: Jerami Grant (23.4 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CLE -11.5

CLE -11.5 CLE Odds to Win: -600

-600 POR Odds to Win: +425

+425 Total: 220.5 points

The Brooklyn Nets play host to the Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets travel to face the Nets on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES and BSSE

YES and BSSE Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

BKN Record: 9-8

9-8 CHA Record: 5-11

5-11 BKN Stats: 115.3 PPG (11th in NBA), 113.9 Opp. PPG (19th)

115.3 PPG (11th in NBA), 113.9 Opp. PPG (19th) CHA Stats: 112.7 PPG (20th in NBA), 121.8 Opp. PPG (27th)

Players to Watch

BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (21.8 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 3.9 APG)

Mikal Bridges (21.8 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 3.9 APG) CHA Key Player: Mark Williams (13.4 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 1.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BKN -7.5

BKN -7.5 BKN Odds to Win: -350

-350 CHA Odds to Win: +260

+260 Total: 226.5 points

The New York Knicks face the Detroit Pistons

The Pistons travel to face the Knicks on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MSG and BSDET

MSG and BSDET Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

NY Record: 10-7

10-7 DET Record: 2-16

2-16 NY Stats: 110.0 PPG (26th in NBA), 105.1 Opp. PPG (first)

110.0 PPG (26th in NBA), 105.1 Opp. PPG (first) DET Stats: 109.4 PPG (27th in NBA), 118.6 Opp. PPG (24th)

Players to Watch

NY Key Player: Julius Randle (19.9 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 5.2 APG)

Julius Randle (19.9 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 5.2 APG) DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (21.8 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 7.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: NY -13.5

NY -13.5 NY Odds to Win: -1000

-1000 DET Odds to Win: +625

+625 Total: 218.5 points

The Miami Heat play the Indiana Pacers

The Pacers look to pull of an away win at the Heat on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSIN

NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSIN Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIA Record: 10-8

10-8 IND Record: 9-7

9-7 MIA Stats: 110.6 PPG (24th in NBA), 109.1 Opp. PPG (seventh)

110.6 PPG (24th in NBA), 109.1 Opp. PPG (seventh) IND Stats: 127.6 PPG (first in NBA), 124.8 Opp. PPG (29th)

Players to Watch

MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (23.3 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Bam Adebayo (23.3 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 4.0 APG) IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (25.9 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 11.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIA -1.5

MIA -1.5 MIA Odds to Win: -130

-130 IND Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 239.5 points

The Minnesota Timberwolves play host to the Utah Jazz

The Jazz hope to pick up a road win at the Timberwolves on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN and KJZZ

BSN and KJZZ Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIN Record: 13-4

13-4 UTA Record: 6-12

6-12 MIN Stats: 112.9 PPG (16th in NBA), 106.2 Opp. PPG (second)

112.9 PPG (16th in NBA), 106.2 Opp. PPG (second) UTA Stats: 112.9 PPG (16th in NBA), 119.7 Opp. PPG (25th)

Players to Watch

MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (26.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 5.0 APG)

Anthony Edwards (26.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 5.0 APG) UTA Key Player: John Collins (14.6 PPG, 8.2 RPG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIN -9.5

MIN -9.5 MIN Odds to Win: -500

-500 UTA Odds to Win: +360

+360 Total: 223.5 points

The San Antonio Spurs take on the Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks take to the home court of the Spurs on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW and BSSE

BSSW and BSSE Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SA Record: 3-14

3-14 ATL Record: 8-9

8-9 SA Stats: 110.5 PPG (25th in NBA), 123.4 Opp. PPG (28th)

110.5 PPG (25th in NBA), 123.4 Opp. PPG (28th) ATL Stats: 122.5 PPG (second in NBA), 121.5 Opp. PPG (26th)

Players to Watch

SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (19.2 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 2.6 APG)

Victor Wembanyama (19.2 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 2.6 APG) ATL Key Player: Trae Young (25.6 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 10.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: ATL -7.5

ATL -7.5 ATL Odds to Win: -300

-300 SA Odds to Win: +240

+240 Total: 245.5 points

The Oklahoma City Thunder play host to the Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers look to pull off a road win at the Thunder on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOK and SportsNet LA

BSOK and SportsNet LA Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

OKC Record: 11-6

11-6 LAL Record: 11-8

11-8 OKC Stats: 118.6 PPG (sixth in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (ninth)

118.6 PPG (sixth in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (ninth) LAL Stats: 112.9 PPG (16th in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (18th)

Players to Watch

OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.5 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 6.1 APG)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.5 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 6.1 APG) LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (22.2 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: OKC -6.5

OKC -6.5 OKC Odds to Win: -275

-275 LAL Odds to Win: +230

+230 Total: 229.5 points

The Chicago Bulls take on the Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks travel to face the Bulls on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+ and BSWI

NBCS-CHI+ and BSWI Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 5-14

5-14 MIL Record: 13-5

13-5 CHI Stats: 106.2 PPG (28th in NBA), 112.8 Opp. PPG (15th)

106.2 PPG (28th in NBA), 112.8 Opp. PPG (15th) MIL Stats: 120.9 PPG (third in NBA), 117.8 Opp. PPG (22nd)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (15.4 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 3.1 APG)

Nikola Vucevic (15.4 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 3.1 APG) MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.1 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 4.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIL -7.5

MIL -7.5 MIL Odds to Win: -350

-350 CHI Odds to Win: +260

+260 Total: 227.5 points

The Golden State Warriors play host to the Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers travel to face the Warriors on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA and BSSC

NBCS-BA and BSSC Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

GS Record: 8-10

8-10 LAC Record: 8-9

8-9 GS Stats: 114.7 PPG (12th in NBA), 114.6 Opp. PPG (20th)

114.7 PPG (12th in NBA), 114.6 Opp. PPG (20th) LAC Stats: 112.9 PPG (16th in NBA), 108.9 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.7 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 4.1 APG)

Stephen Curry (29.7 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 4.1 APG) LAC Key Player: Paul George (23.9 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 3.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: GS -4.5

GS -4.5 GS Odds to Win: -190

-190 LAC Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 227.5 points

