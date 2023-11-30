Thursday's game features the Queens (NC) Royals (3-3) and the South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-7) matching up at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 64-63 victory for Queens (NC) according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on November 30.

The Bulldogs head into this game after a 72-52 loss to South Dakota on Saturday.

South Carolina State vs. Queens (NC) Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

South Carolina State vs. Queens (NC) Score Prediction

Prediction: Queens (NC) 64, South Carolina State 63

Other MEAC Predictions

South Carolina State Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs haven't registered a victory this season against a Division 1 team.

South Carolina State has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (one).

The Bulldogs have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation (two).

South Carolina State has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (three).

South Carolina State Leaders

Jordan Releford: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)

8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20) Morgan Beacham: 6.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 25 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

6.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 25 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Taniya McGown: 7.3 PTS, 63.3 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)

7.3 PTS, 63.3 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7) Rakyha Reid: 4 PTS, 58.3 FG%

4 PTS, 58.3 FG% Jada Morgan: 4.7 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

South Carolina State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are being outscored by 23.8 points per game with a -167 scoring differential overall. They put up 47.3 points per game (352nd in college basketball) and give up 71.1 per contest (297th in college basketball).

