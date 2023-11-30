Thursday's contest features the Samford Bulldogs (4-2) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-5) squaring off at Pete Hanna Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 69-54 win for heavily favored Samford according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on November 30.

The Spartans came out on top in their most recent game 73-60 against North Florida on Saturday.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Samford Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

South Carolina Upstate vs. Samford Score Prediction

Prediction: Samford 69, South Carolina Upstate 54

Other Big South Predictions

South Carolina Upstate Schedule Analysis

On November 25, the Spartans picked up their signature win of the season, a 73-60 victory over the North Florida Ospreys, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 290) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, South Carolina Upstate is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most losses.

South Carolina Upstate 2023-24 Best Wins

73-60 over North Florida (No. 290) on November 25

58-53 at home over South Carolina State (No. 345) on November 20

South Carolina Upstate Leaders

Trinity Johnson: 6.6 PTS, 6 AST, 2.1 STL, 17.8 FG%

6.6 PTS, 6 AST, 2.1 STL, 17.8 FG% AC Markham: 7.3 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 71.4 3PT% (5-for-7)

7.3 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 71.4 3PT% (5-for-7) Isabell West: 10.4 PTS, 61.7 FG%

10.4 PTS, 61.7 FG% Rebekah Gordon: 10.6 PTS, 45.3 FG%

10.6 PTS, 45.3 FG% Dakota Reeves: 8 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (20-for-53)

South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights

The Spartans put up 57.3 points per game (300th in college basketball) while allowing 70.3 per outing (284th in college basketball). They have a -104 scoring differential and have been outscored by 13 points per game.

